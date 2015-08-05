Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
MILAN Aug 5 Italian phone group Telecom Italia has reached an agreement with Mediaset to sell the broadcaster's pay-TV content to its own clients, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Confirming a report in Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore, the sources said the deal could be announced soon.
Telecom Italia and Mediaset, which is controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, could not be immediately reached for comment.
The deal with Mediaset, which follows a similar agreement with the Italian unit of European pay-TV group Sky, is part of Telecom Italia's strategy to sell broadband connections and help pay for costly investments to upgrade its network.
Telecom Italia will also offer TV series and movies from Netflix to its clients as part of a deal with the U.S. Internet television group. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
NEW YORK, April 6 HSB Ventures Inc, the venture capital subsidiary of German reinsurer Munich Re, has led a $45 million investment in Trov, a U.S.-based technology startup that provides on-demand insurance.