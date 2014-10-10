MILAN Oct 10 Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday the phone group was not working on any joint project with Mediaset, rejecting a press report it could look at acquiring the broadcaster's pay-TV business.

"We have no common project with Mediaset," Recchi said when contacted by Reuters to comment on the latest speculation regarding the company.

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday that Mediaset could transfer its Mediaset Premium unit in exchange for a stake in Telecom Italia.

Recchi also said Telecom Italia was focused on its business plan, which was unveiled almost one year ago by CEO Marco Patuano, and reiterated that Brazil was a strategic market for the group. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)