ROME Nov 21 Telecom Italia does not
need to merge with competitors in Italy, its chief executive
Marco Patuano said on Thursday.
"Telecom does not need to merge with competitors. That would
create dominant positions, even though there are nice telecoms
assets around such as Metroweb's," Patuano told a parliamentary
hearing.
"There is talk of a merger between H3G e Wind... Also we
have been discussuing a possible merger between TIM and H3G but
in the end we could not reach an agreement," he said.
Telecom Italia is controlled by Telefonica and
three Italian financial companies.