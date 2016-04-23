MILAN/ROME, April 23 Telecom Italia and state-lender CDP are in talks that may result in the Italian phone group buying fibre network firm Metroweb in exchange for a stake in its international wholesale unit Sparkle, two sources close to the matter said on Saturday.

Owning Metroweb, currently in the hand of the CDP and infrastructure fund F2i, would boost Telecom Italia's efforts to roll out ultrafast broadband across Italy.

It would also put it in a stronger position to rival utility Enel, which recently unveiled its own plans to help develop a national fibre-optic broadband network.

Telecom Italia and CDP did not comment, while F2i could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Bernabei)