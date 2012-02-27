MILAN Feb 27 The outlook of Moody's
rating agency on Telecom Italia remains negative after
the group cut its dividend last week, a Moody's analyst told
Reuters on Monday.
"We continue to have a negative outlook," Carlo Winzer said.
On Friday Telecom cut its dividend 25 percent, reversing its
pledge for a 15 percent increase and echoing moves by peers as
it battles to cut over 30 billion euros debt in the midst of an
economic downturn.
Winzer said the dividend cut went in the right direction as
far as debt reduction was concerned but added the group needed
to improve its operating performance, especially on its domestic
mobile business.
He said Telecom also needed to strengthen liquidity and
achieve its debt reduction targets.
Telecom Italia is targeting a net debt of 27.5 billion euros
at the end of 2012 and 25 billion euros at the end of 2013.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo)