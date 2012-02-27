MILAN Feb 27 The outlook of Moody's rating agency on Telecom Italia remains negative after the group cut its dividend last week, a Moody's analyst told Reuters on Monday.

"We continue to have a negative outlook," Carlo Winzer said.

On Friday Telecom cut its dividend 25 percent, reversing its pledge for a 15 percent increase and echoing moves by peers as it battles to cut over 30 billion euros debt in the midst of an economic downturn.

Winzer said the dividend cut went in the right direction as far as debt reduction was concerned but added the group needed to improve its operating performance, especially on its domestic mobile business.

He said Telecom also needed to strengthen liquidity and achieve its debt reduction targets.

Telecom Italia is targeting a net debt of 27.5 billion euros at the end of 2012 and 25 billion euros at the end of 2013.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo)