Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TURIN, Sept 18 Telecom Italia chairman Franco Bernabe said on Tuesday that regulatory benefits are a precondition for a possible spin-off of the company's phone network, a precedent-setting move that would help it cut debt and free up money for investment.
Asked about the timing of a possible decision on the separation of telecom network from the company, Bernabe said "we hope to have all the elements to decide before year end."
The executive added he wants to see "regulatory benefits" materialize before going ahead with any spin-off.
He repeated that Telecom Italia would keep control of the network.
Bernabe said state owned financial holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could invest in the network, but was not the only company interested in the project.
In April, Telecom Italia first suggested a separation of the network, its most precious asset and valued at an estimated 9-15 billion euros ($11.6-$19.4 billion). Such a move would set a precedent in Europe. It could help Telecom Italia cut its debt mountain and speed up the development of high-speed broadband.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)