* Executive chairman appears to warm to spin-off model

* Board, shareholders seen rejecting Sawiris plan-sources

* To debate move on Vivendi's GVT, offers for broadcast arm

By Lisa Jucca

MILAN, Dec 5 Telecom Italia appears to be edging towards a spin-off of its fixed-line network in a move that could raise up to 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) to cut debt, boost broadband investment and potentially revive its shares.

The Italian group is expected to make a decision at a crucial board meeting on Thursday, which is also likely to reject an alternative fundraising plan from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and debate a move for Vivendi's GVT business in Brazil, as well as offers for its own broadcast arm.

Squeezed between the need to pay dividends to its controlling shareholders and keep a lid on its 29.5 billion euros of debt, Telecom Italia has struggled to invest in its home network or expand in growth markets like Latin America.

Its stock has slumped 70 percent since Spanish competitor Telefonica and Italian financial groups Mediobanca , Intesa Sanpaolo and Generali took their combined 22.4 percent stake in the spring of 2007.

The Italian government is keen for the company to sell a 30 percent stake in its copper network that connects homes and business to phone and Internet - worth up to 15 billion euros - to state-backed investment body Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

That would raise cash that could be used to invest in a faster fibre broadband much-needed by Italian companies. Europe's fourth-largest economy has long been an Internet laggard, its creaky networks stunting the development of online commerce and banking.

Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe, whom insiders say has long resisted a sale of the network, appears to be warming to the idea. On Wednesday, he praised the separation model in place in Britain with BT Group, which does not include the partial state ownership under discussion in Italy.

"After having been criticised for a long time, the separation model of BT has proved its value," Bernabe told French newspaper Les Echos. "The model has allowed it to speed up investments in fibre. And thanks to the spin-off, BT has been able to build an architecture that protects it."

"This is a worthwhile experience," he added.

However, analysts at Bernstein Research are not convinced the argument has been won and expect the company to go it alone.

"It seems more likely that the company will plough savings from more aggressive cost cutting into an accelerated fibre investment," they said in a research note.

REJECTING SAWIRIS

Thursday's board meeting will also consider an alternative 3-billion-euro capital hike proposed by tycoon Naguib Sawiris.

Two sources familiar with the thinking of Telecom Italia management and shareholders said the investors were likely to reject the plan, which has not yet turned into a firm offer.

The Egyptian businessman told Reuters he was prepared to pay current market prices - or around 0.70 euros per share - as part of a capital increase to help Telecom Italia pay down debt and bid for Vivendi's GVT business in Brazil.

Telecom Italia's top investors value their stakes at 1.50 euros per share in their accounts after several write-downs.

"Sawiris has ruled himself out when he said that he would make an offer at market price," one of the two sources said.

Board member Tarak ben Ammar said on Wednesday, though, that the door was "neither open nor shut" to Sawiris and that no one was against a capital increase.

Telecom Italia has made debt cutting a priority since late 2008, reducing net debt more than 4 billion euros, and so expanding in Brazil through an acquisition would be a big shift.

French operator Vivendi has put its Brazilian unit GVT up for sale. Telecom Italia, which already owns successful mobile unit TIM Participacoes in Brazil, has not presented an offer as the price tag is too high.

Sources say the board could still give management the mandate to explore this option at a lower price, although it would be politically difficult to use any cash from spinning off the fixed line network for an investment outside Italy.

"Using the cash of the CDP to invest in GVT would be politically unpalatable," a source close to the situation said.

The board will also consider whether to go ahead with the sale of the group's loss-making broadcasting unit Telecom Italia Media, which has so far attracted only two bids below its current 243 million euro market value.

($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Additional Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Potter)