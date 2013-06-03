ROME, June 3 A top official at Italy's industry
ministry floated on Monday the idea of single national networks
for mobile and for fixed telecommunications, as competition
weighs on the industry.
"Increasingly tough competition is squeezing operators. We
must consider (the idea of setting up) single networks for both
fixed and mobile (telephony)," said Roberto Sambuco, head of the
Industry Ministry's Communications department.
Telecom Italia's board last week approved a plan to spin off
its fixed-line network into a separate company, with a view to
selling a stake in the new entity to the state-backed fund Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). Several sources including a senior
political source say the debt-laden firm is also considering
spinning off its mobile unit to bring new investors on board.
Sambuco's remarks made clear that the government was
debating the issue.
"The model of liberalisations drawn up in the 1990s is in
crisis," he told a conference in Rome.
CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said he agreed with the idea
of single national networks.
But creating them would not be easy, and could involve
Telecom Italia's rivals such as Vodafone Italia,
Swisscom's broadband unit Fastweb and Wind, the local
mobile unit of Russia Vimpelcom.
Telecom Italia, formerly the Italian phone monopoly, is
battling a recession at home that is squeezing its margins and
endangering its targets, putting its credit ratings at risk.
As consumers and businesses cut spending, the idea of
sharing the costs of running networks may also become more
attractive to its competititors.
Last month Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe met
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta to discuss plans to spin off
the fixed-line network, which employs about 20,000 people.