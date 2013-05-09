MILAN May 9 Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Thursday the spin-off of the group's fixed-line network would take time should the board decide to go ahead with the plan.

Speaking during an analyst conference call on its first-quarter results, Bernabe said the board will decide on whether to carry out the spin-off on May 23.

Chief Financial Officer Piergiorgio Peluso said Telecom Italia would discuss the possible impact of such a plan with rating agencies in the days that follow May 23. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)