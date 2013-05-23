MILAN May 23 Telecom Italia values its fixed-line network, which it is considering spinning off, at 13-15 billion euros, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday citing the company's latest estimate.

Telecom Italia's board meets later on Thursday to decide on the spin-off project, which would see Telecom Italia inject its fixed-line access network assets, thousands of jobs and a portion of its debt into a newly created company.

The source said the spin-off could take up to 18 months to complete.

Telecom Italia was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)