Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FLORENCE, Italy June 7 Telecom Italia has no plan to spin off its domestic mobile phone network, chief operating officer Marco Patuano said on Friday.
A top official at Italy's industry ministry floated on Monday the idea of single national networks for mobile and for fixed telecommunications, as competition weighs on the industry.
Patuano also said the company's board will discuss a possible tie-up with Hong Kong-based group Hutchison Whampoa at its next meeting. (Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)