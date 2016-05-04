MILAN May 4 French businessman Xavier Niel has extended the expiry date of some option agreements relating to a potential stake in Telecom Italia by more than a year, a regulatory filing showed, signalling his commitment to the Italian phone group.

Telecom Italia has been at the centre of feverish speculation since Niel, founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, disclosed in October that he had bought options that could hand him a 15.1 percent holding in the firm, behind French media group Vivendi's 24.9 percent stake.

According to Wednesday's filing by Italian market regulator Consob, Niel changed the expiration date on call options relating to 4.9 percent of Telecom Italia's capital to Sept. 1, 2017 from June this year.

"We signal Mr Niel's move confirms his strong commitment to Telecom Italia's equity story," analysts at Mediobanca Securities said in a note.

Vivendi and Niel have repeatedly said they were not acting in concert, but their exact long-term aims for investing in heavily-indebted Telecom Italia remain unclear.

In an interview with daily La Stampa in December, Niel said he saw Telecom Italia as a predator rather than a prey in Europe's consolidating telecoms market and had ideas on how to strengthen the group. He added he was an industrial investor in the group and not a financial "raider". (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Adrian Croft)