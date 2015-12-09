MILAN Dec 8 French businessman Xavier Niel holds options in Italian phone group Telecom Italia that can be settled for shares equal to a 10.2 percent stake, a filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

According to the filing, Niel holds additional options that can only be settled in cash. Those amount to a potential stake of around 5 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

According to a source close to the matter, the filing details the options Niel already disclosed to the Italian market regulator in October and November and does not point to any additional stake building on his behalf.

Niel, founder of low-cost French telecoms group Iliad , in October emerged as a potential leading investor in Telecom Italia when regulatory filings in Italy disclosed he held positions relating to 15.14 percent of Telecom Italia's share capital.

That placed him immediately behind top shareholder Vivendi , the French media group that owns just over 20 percent of Telecom Italia.

Niel's sudden investment in Telecom Italia led to an inquiry by Italian market regulator Consob as to whether the businessman and Vivendi were acting in concert, which both sides denied.

In Tuesday's filing to the SEC, Niel details various option agreements that his holding company NJJ entered via its Rock Investment unit with either Societe Generale or Credit Suisse.

These option agreements are all of the European type and have various expiration dates between June 2016 and November 2017. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Paola Arosio; Editing by Alan Crosby)