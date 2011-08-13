* Deal has enterprise value of 53 mln euros

* Announced biggest acquisition in a decade in July

* Said small asset sales would help it cut debt

MILAN, Aug 13 Telecom Italia said on Saturday it was selling its speech technology unit Loquendo to U.S. group Nuance Communications in an effort to focus on its core business.

The deal, which values Loquendo at 53 million euros ($74.66 million), had been anticipated by the Italian press after the former telecoms incumbent had said it would look at small asset sales to help it meet its debt reduction targets.

The sale "is part of a process of rationalization of the group's shareholdings and a shift of focus toward its core business," Telecom Italia said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close towards the end of September.

Italy's largest telecoms operator announced last month its biggest acquisition in about a decade, saying it would buy Brazilian fibre-optic network company AES Atimus for 700 million euros.

The group said at the time that cash generation and small asset sales would help it stay on track as it strives to cut a net debt which totalled 31.1 billion euros at the end of June.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Patrick Graham)

($1=.7099 Euro)