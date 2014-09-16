(Adds comments from sources, background)
SAO PAULO/MILAN, Sept 16 Shares in Telecom
Italia fell 2 percent on Tuesday after a report the
Italian phone group is considering the possible acquisition of
Brazilian telecoms operator Oi.
Telecom Italia has spoken to advisers about using its
Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes to buy Oi in a move
to challenge Spanish rival Telefonica, Bloomberg said,
citing people who had asked not to be identified.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters
that a possible Telecom Italia takeover of Oi was an idea that
had been floated for some time. The source did not elaborate.
After falling as much as 3 percent on the report, Telecom
Italia shares ended down 2 percent at 0.9 euros, their lowest
level in five days, on concerns about how the debt-laden Italian
group would finance any acquisition. The European index of
telecoms companies fell 0.1 percent.
A senior telecoms executive with knowledge of the Brazilian
market said a merger between Telecom Italia's Brazilian unit and
Oi was possible but any deal would face regulatory hurdles since
the combination of the two would create a player with a dominant
position in some Brazilian regions.
"It's complicated but possible. Strategically, it's a card
to play," the executive said, asking not to be named.
Telecom Italia declined to comment.
The report said no approach had been made.
Brazil is crucial for Telecom Italia, because its market
still has growth potential, but the Italian group needs to
invest heavily there in the face of mounting competition. Brazil
accounts for about one third of Telecom Italia's revenues.
Last month, Telecom Italia, which is selling assets in Italy
and abroad to help cut debt and fund investment, lost out to
Telefonica in a battle to take over Brazilian broadband
operator GVT.
In August, Oi unveiled plans to take over TIM Participacoes,
in a move sources said was aimed at breaking up the country's
second-biggest wireless carrier.
