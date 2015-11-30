ROME Nov 30 Telecom Italia has had no contacts with France's Orange or any other telecoms operators, the Italian phone company's Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Monday.

"I don't know what Orange is doing and I have not had any contacts with any telecoms operators that could be interested in a consolidation at European level," Patuano said on the sidelines of a business event in Rome. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)