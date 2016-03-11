MILAN, March 11 The idea of a merger between Italy's Telecom Italia and French rival Orange is only an invention by the press, Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday.

"Nobody has ever talked about it," Recchi said, adding a tie-up between the two telecom companies is "pure fantasy".

Recchi also said he did not believe that cross-border mergers would create any value.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; writing by Francesca Landini)