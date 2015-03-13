CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 13 Telecom Italia has had no contacts whatsoever with French rival Orange about a potential alliance, Giuseppe Recchi, chairman of the Italian phone group, said on Friday.

Telecom Italia shares rose to a four-year high earlier this month after the head of Orange said a tie-up between the two phone companies would be attractive.

Recchi said Telecom Italia had been "very surprised" by the remarks.

"There is nothing on the table," he told reporters on the sideline of a financial conference when asked if Telecom Italia may consider a possible proposal by Orange.

"We're focused on the Italian and Brazilian markets," he added.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)