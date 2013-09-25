MILAN, Sept 25 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano met with the chairman of Telecom Italia Franco Bernabe on Wednesday, the office of the President said in a note.

The meeting came after Spain's Telefonica reached a deal with the Italian shareholders of Telco that will allow the Spanish group to gradually take full control of the vehicle that controls Telecom Italia.

Criticism of the deal by Italian politicians and union leaders has escalated since it was announced early on Tuesday. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)