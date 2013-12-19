MILAN Dec 19 Italy's telecoms regulator AGCOM said on Thursday it had approved cuts to the wholesale broadband prices that Telecom Italia charges its rivals to access its network, shrugging off a EU request to withdraw the proposal.

In July AGCOM tentatively approved lower fees for Telecom Italia's rivals, a move that the former phone monopoly said would reduce its annual income by 110 million euros ($152 million).

In December the European Commission formally asked AGCOM to withdraw or amend the proposed cuts, saying the move would discourage investment. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)