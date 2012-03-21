MILAN, March 21 Italy's telecoms group Telecom Italia has been placed under investigation in a long-running fraud probe involving the issue of irregular SIM cards, investigative sources said on Wednesday.

Police were at the company's offices in Milan to notify Telecom's Chief Executive Marco Patuano of the probe, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Around 100 Telecom managers and employees are under investigation in the probe, the sources said.

Telecom Italia declined to comment.

(Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro)