UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, July 17 A Milan court handed the chairman of Italian tyre maker Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera, a suspended sentence of 20 months in jail on Wednesday in a case involving the use of Telecom Italia's data to snoop on Italy's elite.
Tronchetti Provera, one of Italy's most prominent businessmen who was head of Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006, was also ordered to pay 900,000 euros ($1.18 million) to the telecoms company.
A lawyer for Tronchetti Provera, who denies any wrongdoing, said he would appeal against the verdict. The sentence will not take effect until the appeals process is exhausted.
($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources