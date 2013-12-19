MILAN Dec 19 Italian phone group Telecom Italia said on Thursday it was not studying any specific measures to recover an investment grade rating level beyond plans already outlined in its 2014-2016 industrial plan.

Standard & Poor's and Moody's have downgraded Telecom Italia to junk, citing its persistently high level of debt and a tough business environment in its Italian home market.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)