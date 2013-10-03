MILAN Oct 3 A Telecom Italia board member said on Thursday he was confident the current management will be able to relaunch the debt-laden group following the resignation of executive chairman Franco Bernabe.

"The company has strong potential," Gaetano Micciche told reporters on his way out of a board meeting where Bernabe resigned. "There is the basis for a relaunch and I am confident the current management is able to do it."

A source close to the situation has said COO Marco Patuano could take up Bernabe's executive powers.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)