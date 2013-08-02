MILAN Aug 2 Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Friday that its TIM Participacoes unit in Brazil remained a core asset, although a possible sale was not ruled out.

"There is always a price for everything; it depends on the price. I am ready to consider any option at the right price but I think for the time being we reiterate that Brazil is a core asset for us," Bernabe told analysts during a conference call.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)