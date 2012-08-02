MILAN Aug 2 Italy's biggest telecoms company Telecom Italia posted on Wednesday a 1.6 percent drop in first-half core earnings, missing expectations, as a recession in its home market and cooling growth in Brazil weighed.

The chairman of the highly-indebted group, Franco Bernabe, confirmed targets for the year and said in a statement that results ensured "the sustainability of the dividend policy".

"Recent bond issues contributed to maintaining a liquidity margin to cover our debt maturity until 2014," he said.

Core earnings, or before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 5.86 billion euros in the period, against an analyst consensus of 5.91 billion euros.

Adjusted net debt fell by 800 million euros to 30.36 billion euros at end-June compared to a year earlier. The consensus was for a net debt of 31.09 billion euros. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)