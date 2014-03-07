Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, March 7 Italy's largest phone group Telecom Italia will not pay the 2013 dividend on its ordinary shares as it reached its debt-cutting target and said it continued to focus on much-needed network investment.
In a statement, the company led by CEO Marco Patuano, who is carrying out a business plan based on disposals and investments, said adjusted net debt fell by 1.467 billion euros ($2.03 billion) to 26.807 billion euros at the end of December.
It said it will not pay a dividend on its ordinary shares but will pay a dividend of 2.75 euro cents on its saving shares. However, it said from next year it will remunerate all shareholders.
Revenues fell an organic 5.2 percent to 23.4 billion euros and organic EBITDA fell by 804 million euros to 9.7 billion euros, while goodwill writedowns produced a net loss of 674 million euros.
Telecom Italia also launched a buyback on bonds for 500 million euros. ($1 = 0.7225 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)