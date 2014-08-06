Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Aug 6 Telecom Italia said on Wednesday its core earnings fell 7.6 percent in the first half as a weak economy in its domestic Italian market and a slowdown in Brazil weighed on sales.
The company said in a statement earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 4.345 billion euros ($5.81 billion), roughly in line with an analyst consensus estimate of 4.379 billion euros.
Revenues fell 11.2 percent to 10.551 billion euros, also hit by a devaluation of the Brazilian real, while adjusted net debt was 27.358 billion euros, up 551 million euros from end-2013.
Telecom Italia also said it would continue to carry an in-depth evaluation of its strategic options in Brazil, reiterating the country was a core market for the group. (1 US dollar = 0.7482 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)