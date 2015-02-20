MILAN Feb 20 Telecom Italia posted lower full-year revenues and core profits on Friday but said that domestic sales continued to recover throughout the year thanks to improvements in its fixed and mobile businesses.

In a statement the Italian phone group said revenues fell 7.8 percent to 21.573 billion euros ($24.50 billion) in 2014 and EBITDA declined 7.9 percent to 8.786 billion euros, broadly in line with an analyst consensus complied by the company.

Telecom Italia, which said it is pursuing a strategy of strong investments to create ultrabroadband networks, said adjusted net debt fell to 26.65 billion euros at the end of December.

Telecom Italia is due to disclose its new three-year business plan later on Friday.

($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)