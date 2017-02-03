Al Jazeera says its Arabic channel Twitter account suspended
DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel had been suspended and that it was working to get it back.
MILAN Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better-than-expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and strong results from its domestic operations.
Italy's biggest phone group, controlled by French media group Vivendi, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 8.02 billion euros ($8.63 billion), compared with 7.98 billion euros in a consensus of analysts' forecasts provided by the company.
Domestic core earnings returned to growth in 2016 and rose 4.5 percent year-on-year when excluding non-recurring items, above the company's own guidance of a low single digit rise.
On a reported basis, domestic EBITDA rose 20.6 percent.
Sales at the former telecoms monopoly, which is seeking new sources of income as its traditional phone services lose appeal amid competition from Internet rivals, fell 3.5 percent to 19.04 billion euros, but were above analysts expectations for 18.91 billion.
Adjusted net debt fell to 25.12 billion euros at the end of December compared with 27.28 billion a year earlier, helped by the sale of the group's stake in Telecom Argentina and the expiration in November of a mandatory convertible bond. ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Valentina Za)
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.