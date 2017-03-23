MILAN, March 23 Telecom Italia said on
Thursday it swung to a net profit of 1.8 billion euros ($1.9
billion) in 2016 from a net loss of 70 million euros the
previous year, when it was hit by one-off items.
The company, which is 24 percent controlled by French media
group Vivendi, said it would set up a new company to
develop its broadband fibre network in non-economically viable
areas.
The new company will be majority-owned by a financial
partner that will be chosen in the coming months, it said.
Telecom Italia said it aimed to reach a fibre coverage in
Italy of 95 percent in 2018, almost two years ahead of schedule.
It said it would offer a dividend for savings shareholders
of 2.75 euro cents.
Telecom Italia gave preliminary 2016 numbers and its
2017-2019 business plan in February.
($1 = 0.9272 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)