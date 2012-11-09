MILAN Nov 9 Italy's biggest telecoms operator Telecom Italia stuck to its targets on Friday after posting a 3 percent drop in core profits, as Italian consumers and businesses cut spending in the recession.

Growth in the group's second largest market Brazil slowed and was not enough to offset the sluggish trend in its home market, which sent core earnings, or before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), down to 8.86 billion euros ($11.28 billion).

That was broadly in line with analyst expectations.

The group led by Chairman Franco Bernabe confirmed its full-year targets of a broadly flat EBITDA and of a cut in net debt to around 27.5 billion euros from 29.48 billion euros end-September.

Reveneus in Italy fell 4.7 percent to 13.4 billion euros, while total revenues were unchanged at 22.06 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Stephen Jewkes)