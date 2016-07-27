July 27 Telecom Italia shares soared
by 11 percent on Wednesday after it announced a new fibre
broadband joint venture and nudged up its forecast for domestic
core earnings this year following better-than-expected
first-half results.
The joint venture between Telecom Italia and Swisscom
unit Fastweb, unveiled late on Tuesday, will invest 1.2
billion euros ($1.32 billion) to help speed up the rollout of an
ultrafast broadband network in 29 cities across Italy.
That should help Italy's biggest phone group fend off rising
competition in high-speed Internet infrastructure, especially
from power utility Enel, which is seeking to establish
itself as a credible rival by proposing to use its pylons and
ducts to lay fibre optic cables.
Shares were trading 10.8 percent higher at 1344 GMT, making
it the best performer on the European Stoxx 600 Index, which was
up 0.75 percent.
Goldman Sachs said in a note that the JV, which will be
80-percent owned by Telecom Italia, would "further enhance
Telecom Italia's market timing advantage against Enel."
Berenberg said the results, combined with the Fastweb deal,
"will encourage the bulls on the shares", while UBS said that
"after the recent de-rating, we expect Q2 results and the fibre
JV to provide grounds for a rebound."
Telecom Italia, controlled by French media group Vivendi
, said it expects low single digit growth in domestic
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) in 2016 on an organic basis. The company earlier
forecast "at least stable" domestic EBITDA this year.
First-half EBITDA for the whole group, which also includes
its Brazilian operations, rose 2.4 percent to 3.726 billion
euros ($4.09 billion), above a consensus of analysts' forecasts
of 3.62 billion euros provided by the company.
Telecom Italia's shares are still down about 35 percent
since the start of the year.
On July 6, the shares dropped more than 10 percent, touching
their lowest level since October 2013, after France's Iliad
said it was entering the Italian mobile market,
intensifying competition for the former state phone monopoly.
The company has also had to contend with recession in
Brazil, once a growth area.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alexander Smith)