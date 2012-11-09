MILAN Nov 9 Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Friday a decision on the timing of a possible spin-off of its fixed-line network will be taken at a board meeting in December.

"We will evaluate timing at a board meeting in December," he said during a conference call on its nine-month results.

Bernabe reaffirmed that the decision was linked to an improvement in regulation. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing Francesca Landini)