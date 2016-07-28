MILAN, July 28 A merger between Telecom Italia and broadcaster Mediaset is "absolutely not on the agenda", the Italian phone group's Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on Thursday.

The comments come two days after the CEO of Vivendi , the French media group that controls Telecom Italia via a 24.7 percent stake, said he had "an open mind" over the possibility of a future combination of the two companies.

Cattaneo also told the paper that Telecom Italia's Brazil unit TIM Participacoes was strategic for the group and that a sale of the division was no longer being talked about.

When asked whether a broadband joint venture struck with Swisscom unit Fastweb in recent days could lead to a merger with Telecom Italia, Cattaneo said "there are no plans for acquisitions or industrial alliances with phone companies." (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)