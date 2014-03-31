Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, March 31 Telecom Italia has sold its Milan headquarters to Fondo Inarcassa RE for 75 million euro ($103 million) in a sale-and-leaseback deal with the Italian property fund, it said on Monday.
The deal is part of Telecom Italia's planned 4 billion euros of asset and bond sales to raise cash for much-needed investment to upgrade its domestic network.
A Telecom Italia statement said that it had signed a long-term rental contract for the building, which will continue to host its main offices in Milan.
The building is located in a prestigious area in the city centre, next to the Milan bourse. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Goodman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order