ROME Jan 29 Italy would have no objections to an investment in Telecom Italia by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris if he were prepared to put funds into the business, Deputy Industry Minister Antonio Catricala said on Wednesday.

"Investors who bring money are welcome," he told reporters at the margins of a conference in Rome in response to recent comments by Sawiris who said he was interested in investing in Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)