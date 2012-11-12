Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Nov 12 Naguib Sawiris is interested in Telecom Italia, his spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that a report the Egyptian businessman had offered to invest up to 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) was inaccurate.
"He confirmed the content of the report that he actually expressed an interest," she told Reuters. But she said he described a report that he would invest up to 5 billion euros as "inaccurate and excessive". ($1 = 0.7868 euro) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Dan Lalor)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)