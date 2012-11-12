TURIN Italy Nov 12 Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Monday interest shown by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris in buying a stake in Italy's biggest telephone operator highlighted the value of company.

Sawiris' move shows "there is important value and we are pleased for this," Bernabe said on the margins of an event in Turin, Italy.

The debt-laden Italian group said on Monday Sawiris had sent an expression on interest for a stake in the company by acquiring newly issued shares. (Reporting By Gianni Montani)