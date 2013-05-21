Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Removes extraneous Italian language text)
MILAN/ROME May 21 Telecom Italia is mulling spinning off its mobile unit along with its fixed-line network from the rest of the company to bring new investors on board, three people, including a senior political source, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The three-way split would allow the company to reduce debt and staff costs and favour the entry of new investors," the political source said.
Telecom Italia was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting By Stefano Rebaudo and Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)