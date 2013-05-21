(Removes extraneous Italian language text)

MILAN/ROME May 21 Telecom Italia is mulling spinning off its mobile unit along with its fixed-line network from the rest of the company to bring new investors on board, three people, including a senior political source, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The three-way split would allow the company to reduce debt and staff costs and favour the entry of new investors," the political source said.

Telecom Italia was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting By Stefano Rebaudo and Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)