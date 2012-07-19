BRIEF-Pareteum Corp reports 1 for 25 reverse stock split
* Announces 1 for 25 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, July 19 Trading in Telecom Italia's shares was halted on Thursday as they extended losses mirroring a sharp drop in the shares of the Italian telecoms group's Brazilian unit, hit a by a sales suspension decided by the sector's regulator.
Brazil's telecom regulator Anatel on Wednesday ordered three leading operators to stop selling new mobile plans in certain states.
Telecom's Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes will be prohibited from selling new plans in 19 states.
The news hit Telecom Italia's shares on Thursday and the stock tumbled further, hitting the session lows, after TIM Participacoes started trading sharply lower.
Traded volumes are above the daily average of the last month. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Announces 1 for 25 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Broadcom Ltd - CEO Hock E. Tan's 2016 total compensation was $24.7 million versus $4 million in 2015
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.