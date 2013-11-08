MILAN Nov 8 Telecom Italia shares fell 5 percet on Friday after the Italian phone company unveiled a plan to raise 4 billion euros to stave off a credit rating cut and bolster its core business in Italy and Brazil.

Shares in Telecom had initially failed to open at the start of trade on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Telecom said it had successfully completed the 1.3-billion euro convertible bond issue it announced on Thursday. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)