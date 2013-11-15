Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Nov 15 Shares in Telecom Italia are flat after falling as much as 1.5 percent on Friday in an initial reaction to a credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's.
The credit rating agency on Thursdasy cut Telecom Italia's rating to "BB+", a non-investment grade, from "BBB-" with negative outlook citing a persistently high debt level and a tough business environment in its Italian home market. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)