MILAN Nov 15 Shares in Telecom Italia are flat after falling as much as 1.5 percent on Friday in an initial reaction to a credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's.

The credit rating agency on Thursdasy cut Telecom Italia's rating to "BB+", a non-investment grade, from "BBB-" with negative outlook citing a persistently high debt level and a tough business environment in its Italian home market. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)