MILAN May 23 Shares in Telecom Italia were down more than 2 percent in early trading in Milan on Thursday after rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the Italian phone company.

The fall of Telecom Italia shares was broadly in line with the Milan blue chip index FTSE Mib which was down 2.45 percent following a negative session in Asian markets.

Rating agency cut Telecom Italia's long-term credit rating to BBB- from BBB, with a stable outlook.

The board of the Italian phone company meets on Thursday to assess whether to go ahead with a politically sensitive plan to separate its fixed-line network.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)