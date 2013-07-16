* Worst performer on pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
* Delay to spin-off seen postponing debt cutting efforts
(Adds analyst comments, details)
MILAN, July 16 Shares in Telecom Italia
fell to a record low on Tuesday following the
company's decision to put on hold plans to spin-off its
fixed-line network, which could hamper efforts to cut debt.
The group said late on Monday that a plan by the local
regulator to cut tariffs rivals pay to access its network would
affect the feasibility of the spin-off. It asked for favourable
regulation before taking any further steps.
A delay to the sale of the network would be another setback
for Chairman Franco Bernabe's efforts to revitalise the group,
following the collapse of talks earlier this month on a tie-up
with Hutchison Whampoa.
At 0814 GMT, Telecom Italia's stock was trading 3.4 percent
lower at 0.4869 euros, after earlier hitting 0.4828 euros, its
lowest level on record according to Thomson Reuters data, also
making it the worst performer on the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index.
"This puts at risk (the spin-off's) execution, together with
its potential benefits," Espirito Santo Investment Bank said in
a note. The bank said these were linked to the possibility of
Telecom Italia selling a minority stake in its fixed network and
allowing the group to speed up deleveraging.
Telecom Italia's board in May approved a plan to separate
fixed-line access assets into a new company, a move that could
free up resources to cut its more than 28 billion euros ($36.53
billion) of debt.
Some analysts said Telecom Italia's move may be purely
strategic, seeking to put pressure on Italian telecoms regulator
AGCOM and European authorities, which are expected to take a
final decision on the fees before the end of the year.
AGCOM last week tentatively approved cutting the fees rival
companies pay to rent space on the fixed line network, prompting
criticism from Telecom Italia which said the cut would reduce
its annual income by 110 million euros ($143 million).
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak. Editing by Jane Merriman)