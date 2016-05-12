(Repeats with no changes to text)

MILAN May 12 Telecom Italia is considering a market listing for its Sparkle unit, an asset regarded as strategic because its submarine network transmits information between countries in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas, two sources close to the matter said.

Telecom Italia had been in talks to sell a stake in Sparkle to state-owned Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) as part payment for a holding in fibre-optic company Metroweb, but the two sides could not agree on Sparkle's valuation, sources have said.

"The valorisation of the international cable company is a process that, whether we reach an agreement with CDP or not, will be pursued with an IPO," one of the sources said.

A second source confirmed the company was studying a possible listing but had not yet picked an adviser for the deal. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi)