MILAN, Nov 16 Shares in Telecom Italia fell more than 4 percent on Friday after a newspaper said that Italy's biggest telecoms group might not spin-off its landline network.

The debt-laden group is in talks aimed at separating its fixed-line assets into a new company in which state-owned fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) would take a minority stake, reported to be 30 percent.

Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said talks with CDP had stalled because Telecom Italia wanted the network to be valued at more than 15 billion euros ($19 billion), while CDP wanted to choose the head of the new company.

Parties pushing for the spin-off to proceed, including the Italian government, argue that it would free resources for much-needed broadband investment.

"The possible spin-off of the fixed network would be welcome in the near term, as it would generate cash for Telecom Italia, with the company still likely to retain some ownership of the asset," Espirito Santo analysts said in a note.

A spokesperson for CDP declined to comment and Telecom Italia could not be reached for comment.

Shares in Telecom Italia, which rose sharply this week after Egyptian magnate Naguib Sawiris approached the company with an investment offer, fell nearly 4 percent.

The stock was down 4.1 percent at 1119 GMT, against a 1.3 percent fall in the Milan blue-chip index.

Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe has repeatedly said that a decision on whether to go ahead with the network spin-off would be taken by the end of the year.

The company's board will discuss the matter on Dec. 6, along with a possible bid for Vivendi's Brazilian telecoms operator GVT.

Il Sole 24 Ore said that if the separation plan was scrapped, CDP might invest directly in Telecom Italia to help fund much-needed broadband investments.

On Thursday, a Telecom Italia executive said that the offer by Egyptian Sawiris to buy new shares in the Italian company was one option on the table for funding a GVT bid.

It is not clear how big an investment Sawiris wants to make, though press reports suggested a range of 2 billion euros to 5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7817 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and David Goodman)