MILAN May 3 Telecom Italia said on Friday any idea of an agreement with mobile or fixed-line partners or of a possible listing of the group's fixed-line network were to be considered premature.

"Options for the possible integration of 3 Italia and the structural separation of the access network will be examined by the board of directors meeting scheduled for May 8," a spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The former telecoms monopoly is mulling spinning off the network and offloading around 45-60 percent of the unit, Il Messaggero said on Friday, citing a draft copy of the term sheet.

The company is also studying a possible tie-up with Hong-Kong based Hutchison Whampoa and its 3 Italia mobile phone unit.

