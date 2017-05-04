European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
MILAN May 4 Shares in Telecom Italia rose more than 2 percent on Thursday after Italy's biggest phone group reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in quarterly core earnings, helped by cost cuts and strong results from its domestic operations.
"Q1 was very strong, with a 2 percent group revenue and EBITDA beat," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
The company, controlled by French media group Vivendi , said first quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.99 billion euros ($2.17 billion), compared with the 1.95 billion euros of an analyst consensus provided by the company.
Sales at the former telecoms monopoly rose 8.5 percent to 4.82 billion euros, also above expectations.
By 0707 GMT, the stock was up 1.5 percent, compared with a 0.6 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index. ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.
PARIS/ERBIL, Iraq, June 19 An Iraqi journalist was killed and three French reporters were wounded after a mine exploded in Mosul, where they were covering an advance by Iraqi forces against Islamic State militants, France 2 television and a diplomatic source said on Monday.