Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Nov 8 Telecom Italia received an offer worth about $1 billion for its stake in Telecom Argentina a few weeks ago, chief executive Marco Patuano said on Friday.
Patuano was speaking at a press conference to present the company's new strategy.
Patuano also said the company will hold a shareholders meeting on Dec. 20. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)