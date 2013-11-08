MILAN Nov 8 Telecom Italia received an offer worth about $1 billion for its stake in Telecom Argentina a few weeks ago, chief executive Marco Patuano said on Friday.

Patuano was speaking at a press conference to present the company's new strategy.

Patuano also said the company will hold a shareholders meeting on Dec. 20. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)